BARBOURSVILLE — History Alive! returned to Beech Fork State Park Headquarters Building on Saturday evening.

Doug Wood of Hurricane, West Virginia, portrayed Ostenaco. During the French and Indian War, Ostenaco was a leader of Cherokee warriors who allied with Virginia military leaders against northern tribes fighting with the French.

His leadership provided a vital alliance for the British colonial settlements in much of present West Virginia. Ostenaco’s influence contributed significantly to the expansion of English-speaking people into Western Virginia.

More History Alive! programs are planned:

  • 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Colonel Ruby Bradley, portrayed by Becky Park of Charleston.
  • 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Gabriel Arthur portrayed by Doug Wood of Hurricane.
  • 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Walt Disney, portrayed by James Froemel of Maidsville, West Virginia.

The History Alive! program is made possible by the West Virginia Humanities Council and West Virginia State Park system.

