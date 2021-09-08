HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2021 classes. Out of an abundance of caution for participants and staff, masking is required during all classes on the museum’s campus. For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
Classes being offered are:
- Photography with Larry Rees: Basic Photographic Techniques (18 years or older)
Tuesdays, Sept. 7 to Oct. 12 (six sessions) from 6-8 p.m. in Studio 3
$120 members; $150 Non-members
This intensive workshop will cover a broad range of valuable information for photographers: how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation, and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Also included will be brief lectures and off-site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.
- Advanced Photographic Techniques (18 years or older)
Thursdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 (six sessions) from 6-8 p.m. in Studio 3
$120 members; $150 Non-members
A quick review of camera operations and camera controls will enable participants to explore the use of filters for color and black & white, including how to make filters. Working with and without shadows and reflections will be explored, as well as the use of studio lighting and posing techniques. Participants must have completed Intermediate or Advanced Photographic Techniques to take part in the Advanced class.
- Creative Darkroom Techniques
Tuesdays, Oct. 19 to Dec. 7 (eight sessions) from 6-8 p.m. in Studio 3
$160 members; $200 Non-members
During this class you will explore some of the unique techniques involved in darkroom photography. Beginning with experimentation in hand-toned prints, moving on to hand-colored prints and finally using fiber-based paper, you will gain experience in some of the finer darkroom skills. You will be amazed at how you can develop film and make photographic prints. All materials are provided. Participants must use and provide their own 35 mm film camera for this class.
- Painting with Lisa Walden: Watercolor (18 years or older)
Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Nov. 3 (eight sessions) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$195 members; $225 non-members
All skill levels welcome, from beginner to advanced watercolorists. Participants will have the opportunity to work in a creative environment with fellow artists. Experimentation and practice will yield amazing and exciting results as your images emerge on paper. Just bring yourself and eager anticipation. The class provides the opportunity to share ideas and explore new and innovative techniques.
- Evening Oil Painting (18 years or older)
Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Nov. 4 (eight sessions) from 7-9:30 p.m.
$190 members; $220 non-members
This class is open for all skill levels, using oil paint. This class is scheduled in the evenings for the busy professional or stay-at-home parent who needs an evening to be creative. During this class you will learn basic brushwork and color mixing while having the opportunity to explore and share techniques with fellow participants. A supply list will be provided at the first class.
- Drawing with Brandy Jefferys: Basic Drawing for Adults
Saturdays, Oct. 2-30 (five sessions) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$100 members; $130 Non-members
- Drawing for Teens
Saturdays, Oct. 2-30 (five sessions) from 2-3:30 p.m.
$85 Members; $115 Non-members
During this drawing class, participants will gain experience in pencil, charcoal and other materials while learning the basics of drawing. Working from life primarily, participants will explore line, shape, contrast, volume, and shading from several different still life set-ups. Through close observation, participants will learn how to see and how to draw and can expect to come away from this class with basic skills for drawing.
- Figure Drawing (18 years or older)
Every 2nd Tuesday, October 2021 — February 2022 (Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8) from 6-8:30 p.m.
$10 per session, nude model fee included.
Line, shadow, form, shape, tone, balance — it’s all there in the human figure. Throughout history, artists have drawn from a model. This practice not only builds valuable eye/hand coordination but helps to hone skills in observation. Join fellow artists for an evening in the studio drawing from life. There is no need to register for this drop-in class. Just show up and enjoy drawing with other artists. Monitor Brandy Jefferys will be on hand to guide the class. Bring your own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels, paper.
- Ceramics: Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults
Mondays, Sept. 13 to Nov. 15 (10 sessions) from 6-8 p.m. with Kathleen Kneafsey
$265 Members; $295 Non-members
All levels are welcome, as participants will have the chance to explore a wide variety of methods to create both functional as well as sculptural ceramic pieces. New techniques will be demonstrated each week to introduce and improve skills using the potter’s wheel, extruder, slab roller and various hand-building methods. Surface decoration and glazing techniques will also be explored with the use of colored slips and glazes. Students will complete their work through an introduction to a variety of firing processes, utilizing the electric kilns as well as the gas kiln. The class price includes the first 25 lbs. of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag.
- Open Studio (18 years or older)
Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Nov. 17 (10 sessions) from 6-8 p.m.
Monitor: Kathleen Kneafsey
Thursdays, Sept. 16 — Nov. 18 (10 sessions) from 6-8 p.m.
Monitor: George Lanham
Studios 4 & 5
$10 per evening
Open Studio is a drop-in, pay-per-session opportunity allowing artists to have access to the Museum’s clay studio. Pottery wheels, a slab roller, an extruder, and lots of space are available for clay artists. There is no official instruction with Open Studio. Artists work on their own. Clay is $10 for 25 lbs.