HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will offer free admission from Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19, while some galleries are deinstalled in preparation for the Museum Ball Presented by Mountain Health Network at HMA on Feb. 25.

From Feb. 14-19, visitors to HMA can visit the C. Fred Edward Conservatory of tropical and subtropical plants; the Touma Near Eastern Gallery of art and artifacts; the Herman P. Dean Collection of Antique Firearms; and the Museum Store, which features work by regional artists and more. The Nature Trail System at HMA will remain open as well.

