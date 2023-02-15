Huntington Museum of Art Director of Guest Services Raine Klover, right, points out one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls to Peighton and Joshua Christian as they check out the new viewing tank on Feb. 7 at the Huntington Museum of Art. The conservatory and some select exhibits can be viewed for free at the museum between Feb. 14-19.
Seven-year-old Peighton Christian checks out the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s new axolotls viewing tank on Tuesday at the Huntington Museum of Art. The conservatory and some select exhibits can be viewed for free at the museum between Tuesday through Sunday, Feb. 14-19.
Extended pathways and rearranged plants are part of a few of the renovations happening at the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory, seen here on Feb. 2, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The conservatory and some select exhibits can be viewed for free at the museum between Feb. 14-19.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will offer free admission from Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19, while some galleries are deinstalled in preparation for the Museum Ball Presented by Mountain Health Network at HMA on Feb. 25.
From Feb. 14-19, visitors to HMA can visit the C. Fred Edward Conservatory of tropical and subtropical plants; the Touma Near Eastern Gallery of art and artifacts; the Herman P. Dean Collection of Antique Firearms; and the Museum Store, which features work by regional artists and more. The Nature Trail System at HMA will remain open as well.
“We want our visitors to know that there will still be beautiful art, fascinating artifacts, and exotic plants to view the week of Feb. 14 through 19,” Raine Klover, HMA director of Guest Services, said in a news release. “Because some galleries will be closed while we prepare for the Museum Ball, we wanted to offer free admission so that visitors can enjoy the Conservatory and the other spaces that will still be accessible.”
In addition, HMA will be closed to the public from Feb. 21 through Feb. 26 as the Museum is made ready for the Museum Ball. The event decorations will be deinstalled on Feb. 26. HMA is regularly closed to the public on Mondays.
Also, there will be no Saturday KidsArt on Feb. 25 because of the ball. Saturday KidsArt is a weekly art activity designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Saturday KidsArt is free each week thanks to the generous support of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
The Museum Ball is a major fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art, with proceeds going toward general operating expenses. Guest tickets are $300 per person and are limited. For more information or to inquire about guest tickets, contact Jennifer Wheeler at 304-529-2701, Ext. 306. No refunds.