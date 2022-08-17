Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Wayne Thiebaud (American, b. 1920), Down 18th, from the portfolio Recent Etchings I, 1979. Etching on paper. Funds provided by The Fitzpatrick Society and the Donald B. Harper Endowment Fund, 2015.6.

 Courtesy of John Spurlock

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will launch a two-year series of exhibits titled “The Visual Elements,” with each exhibit focusing on a different building block of art.

The first exhibit in the series titled “The Visual Elements — Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects, Inc.” will run through Nov. 6, according to the museum.

