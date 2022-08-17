HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will launch a two-year series of exhibits titled “The Visual Elements,” with each exhibit focusing on a different building block of art.
The first exhibit in the series titled “The Visual Elements — Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects, Inc.” will run through Nov. 6, according to the museum.
According to a news release from the museum, this series of six interrelated exhibits begins with one of the simplest and most versatile elements in any artist’s toolbox: line. A line is a literal or implied connection between points or, as poetically defined by artist Suzanne Caporael, “a point moving through space, trailing its history behind.”
“I’m excited to curate this series of exhibits to help our visitors conceptualize the elements of art and to display some diverse works from our permanent collection at the same time,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer, in the release. “I hope that this series of exhibits will encourage viewers toward a goal of better understanding the ways in which artworks are made.
“Even diverse works of art may be similarly constructed and share a lot of common DNA. Learning to discern commonalities is as interesting and important as appreciating differences. I believe that greater appreciation naturally follows when one grasps the means and the methods that artists have employed to communicate their ideas.”
Drawing inspiration from the vision of famed architect Walter Gropius, “The Visual Elements” aims to cultivate creativity and a greater understanding of artistic expression with a six-part series of exhibits that explores the foundational building blocks of artmaking.
“Using the museum’s permanent collection, each exhibit will emphasize, thematically, a certain shared aspect of the art on display. Yet artworks are, most often, orchestrated arrangements of multiple visual elements, composed together in the service of constructing an image. Each installment in this series will also illustrate ways in which the visual elements build upon one another,” the museum says in its release.
This exhibit is presented by Edward Tucker Architects Inc., with support from The Katherine & Herman Pugh Exhibitions Endowment and The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.