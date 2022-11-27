Holiday royalty crowned in Cabwaylingo By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 14 Last year's Miss cabwaylingo Katie Wilson passes down her crown to 2023 winner Jocelyn Aurthur during the 2022 Cabwaylingo Christmas Pageant. Submitted Photo Junior Miss Cabwaylingo 2023 winner Rose Kinser is crowned. Submitted Photo Buy Now Tiny Miss Cabwaylingo, grand supreme age 0-5 and Miss Christmas Remmington Hammock is crowned. Submitted Photo Cabwaylingo Christmas Pageant Fan favorite age 0-5 Qwueen Spaulding is crowned. Submitted Photo Young Miss Christmas Paisley Carley is crowned. Little Miss Christmas Savanna Newsome is crowned. Little Mr. Christmas Paul Osborne is crowned. Young Toddler Christmas Cali Johnson is crowned. Young Miss Christmas Mia Scalia is crowned. Tiny Mr. Christma Brantlee Osborne is crowned. Toddler Mr. Christmas Levi Bowens is crowned. Infant Miss Christmas Maelynn Kelly is crowned Infant Mr. Christmas Braxton Deboard is crowned. Most Christmas Spirit Ella Myers is recognized. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CABWAYLINGO – Royalty was crowned recently in Cabwaylingo, just in time for the holiday season.The Cabwaylingo Forest Foundation hosted its third annual Christmas pageant November 12 and had a large turn-out with 47 contestants participating in the event this year.Multiple winners were crowned, with Jocelyn Arthur taking the top spot as Miss Cabwaylingo 2023 and Rose Kinser was named Junior Miss Cabwaylingo 2023.Responsibilities began before the new year begins with Arthur and Kinser participating in the Cabwaylingo parade and tree lighting ceremony. The two will continue to work with the foundation throughout the year with helping with fundraisers and festivals for the park.Organizer Hester Gilman said she is happy to see the event continually grow from the first year until now and likes bringing everyone together for the holidays."It keeps growing every year and its wonderful to see all these kids dressed up and feeling beautiful and also raise money for the park at the same time," Gilman said.The pageant brings children from Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo counties together, which reinforces the name-sake in which the park was created. The two will continue to work with the foundation throughout the year with helping with fundraisers and festivals for the park.Organizer Hester Gilman said she is happy to see the event continually grow from the first year until now and likes bringing everyone together for the holidays."It keeps growing every year and its wonderful to see all these kids dressed up and feeling beautiful and also raise money for the park at the same time," Gilman said.The pageant brings children from Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo counties together, which reinforces the name-sake in which the park was created. Gilman said the only problem she forsees in future years is outgrowing the dining hall."I think that's a wonderful problem to have" she added.Cabwaylingo Christmas Pageant 2023 winnersMiss Cabwaylingo, Ultimate Grand Supreme Age 6- 12: Jocelyn ArthurJunior Miss Cabwaylingo, Fan Favorite Age 6-21: Rose KinserTiny Miss Cabwaylingo, Grand Supreme Age 0-5, Tiny Miss Christmas: Remington HammockFan Favorite Age 0-5: Qwueen SpauldingYoung Miss Christmas: Paisley CarleyLittle Miss Christmas: Savanna NewsomeLittle Mr. Christmas: Paul OsborneYoung Toddler Christmas: Cali JohnsonYoung Miss Christmas: Mia ScaliaTiny Mr. Christmas: Brantlee OsborneToddler Mr. Christmas: Levi BowensInfant Miss Christmas: Maelynn KellyInfant Mr. Christmas: Braxton DeboardMost Christmas Spirit: Ella Myers 