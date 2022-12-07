Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Gift-giving is difficult and Julian Givi, an assistant professor of marketing for the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, has proved it.

“I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”

