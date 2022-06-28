Those looking to celebrate Independence Day in Wayne County will be able to attend multiple days of fireworks and more this year starting Friday and lasting until Monday.
The Town of Wayne will be putting on its annual fourth celebration event on Friday, July 1 at Wayne Town Park. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and lead up to a finale of fireworks at 10 p.m.
Activities will include a night of fun and games for kiddos, marshmallow roast, dunk the mayor from 6 to 7 p.m., live music by SMG Nashville recording artist Austin Adkins and The Coal Dust Holler band beginning at 7:15 as well as food and cold shaved ice throughout the evening.
Mayor Danny Grace said everyone is welcomed to come out and enjoy the fun.{/div}In Ceredo, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni band will be hitting the stage in Town Square Park on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. for its annual concert event. The band will be preceded by a choral patriotic concert by the First Baptist Church Saints Alive Choir at 6:30.
Admission is free, and everyone is invited to bring a chair and attend.
“Nothing says Independence Day in small town USA more than a band concert in the Town Square Park,” Nancy Price said.
The band, previously led by the iconic band director Charles Oshel is now under the direction of Bill Galloway. A variety of familiar tunes known and loved will be presented for attendees.
“This talented group of musicians never disappoint,” Price added.
In the event of inclement weather (rain or extreme heat), the concert will be moved to First Baptist Church New Life Center located at 12th & Chestnut Street in Kenova.
For questions or for more information contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or via email at nprice1212@gmail.com.
In Lavalette, the party continues Monday, July 4 with Baker’s Towing putting on its annual fireworks event.
The show will begin at 10 p.m. with super meal deals at Giovanni’s–Lavalette all day previous to fireworks.
Giovannis Owner Janice Smith encouraged everyone to grab a bite to eat and come enjoy the show.
Here’s a look at some other events across the Tri-State:
Friday, July 1
- Ashland will began its weekend-long event at 5 p.m. Friday with a Summer Motion carnival at the Ashland Riverfront. The carnival located on 15th Street and Front Street will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Tickets will be available on site for rides and games, but entrance to carnival is free.
- Huntington will kick off July 4th fireworks at Dawg Dazzle 2022 in downtown on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and will include musical acts and fireworks around 10 p.m. Music performances will include Tyler Booth, Holly Forbes, the Bob Thompson Unit and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. No tickets are required, and lawn chairs are recommended.
Saturday, July 2
- Head to Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington Saturday for the annual Summer Ice Cream Festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy homemade ice cream, music, dancing, cast iron cooking, hand-blown glass demonstrations, sawmill and the shingle mill. To celebrate the country’s independence, Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross re-enactments will be featured, in addition to the seven museums, artisans, animal encounters, Makerspace and adventure park. The new biking course, called Mountain Rim. General admission tickets are free for children 3 or under, $10 for ages 4-10, $12 for ages 11-17, $17 for ages 18-64 and $14 for seniors of ages of 65 and older
- Ashland will host its Summer Motion carnival and contemporary Christian night starting at 2 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront. The carnival will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths, and RJ’s Entertainment & Promotion will present pro wrestling. Tickets will be available on site for rides and games, but entrance to the carnival is free. Musical performances will be by Riley Clemmons at 7:30 p.m. and a 9 p.m. concert by Danny Gokey, who placed third in “American Idol” Season 8.
- Fireworks will be displayed across the Ohio River — to be seen anywhere on the river of South Point, Kenova and Cattletsburg — as the fireworks will be set from a barge of the river. Fireworks will began at 10 p.m., and a musical accompaniment will be on South Point Radio 104.7.
Sunday, July 3
- The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band will perform a patriotic concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Ashland. The free concert will be at the bandstand in Central Park, and lawn chairs or picnic blankets are recommended.
Monday, July 4
- Barboursville Farmer’s Market will light the sky with fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday at 6501 Farmdale Road. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with local food trucks.
- Ashland will host its Summer Motion carnival and country music night on Independence Day with gates to open at 2 p.m. The carnival, located at Ashland Riverfront, will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Tickets will be available on site for rides and games, but entrance to the carnival is free. Musical performances include a 7 p.m. Filmore concert, a patriotic tribute at 8 p.m., and a 9 p.m. performance by Russell Dickerson. Fireworks will light the sky at 10:15 p.m.
- Hurricane, West Virginia, will have the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history at 10 p.m. Monday from the Water Tank Hill — with sponsors of Putnam County Bank and Electronic Services Inc. The day of free events will start at 2 p.m. with a city parade and continue from 3-8 p.m. with city park events. A petting zoo, inflatables and food will be included, as well as a Farley’s hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. performance by Eric Burgett.
For a full list of events, go to www.herald-dispatch.com.