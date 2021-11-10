WAYNE — The Western Regional Day Report Center has saved over $55,000 for Wayne County after implementing new options for those needing rehabilitation.
Justin Lockwood, director of the Western Regional Day Report Center, told the Wayne County Commission that the county’s indigency program and house arrest protocol have saved a total of $55,947 in just October 2021.
This is because the new protocols is placing certain offenders into the county’s indigency plan for home confinement instead of incarceration when applicable.
The county’s indigency program is based off of a judge’s assessment of a defendant’s financial situation and the severity of an individual’s crime. Lockwood explained that since it costs the county $48.25 a day to have someone incarcerated, individuals under home confinement and who are included in the indigency program save thousands of dollars each week. The indigency program also utilizes community service, Lockwood said, and those involved have assisted in litter removal and mowing in different areas throughout the county.
In other business:
The commission approved a motion to allocate $439,068.70 to 911 Coordinator BJ Willis to be split between the Office of Emergency Management fund and 911 Center. This was the remainder of funds expected to be distributed related to CARES Act funding.
$50,000 was approved for loan to Crum Public Service District to receive public assistance from the Federal and Emergency Management Agency. The money is reimbursable to Crum who will then repay the commission.
$35,000 was approved for the Prichard Public Service District for the extension of sewer lines in Centerville-Prichard Road. Prichard representative Blaine Cyrus said the extension will double the PSD’s service area and would be a great benefit for Prichard.
The Wayne County Veterans’ Association Inc. requested funding from the commission for repairs to the Veterans’ Association Building such as window replacements, paint jobs and more. The commission approved $1,000 for the organization.
The Wayne County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 where they will vote to approve new magisterial district lines.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.