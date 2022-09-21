Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has started a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state to offer additional help to struggling homeowners.

These agencies offer a variety of services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more.

