HUNTINGTON — Fifty-two years after 75 members of the Marshall University community died in a plane crash near Huntington Tri-State Airport, the next generation continues to remember their legacy.
A ceremony was held Monday, just like it is every Nov. 14, in honor of those killed Nov. 14, 1970, when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached the airport on a return trip from East Carolina University.
As the clock neared 1 p.m. during Monday’s ceremony, the water of the iconic memorial fountain cut off, marking the loss. Hundreds of members of the Marshall community watched, with representatives of the football team and university nearby.
Roses were placed at the fountain’s edge by loved ones and community members, one for each life lost.
Tara Chambers Barbera, who lost loved ones in the crash, watched as her elementary-school aged grandchildren, Mackenzie and Max, placed white roses in their ancestors’ honor. Barbera’s sons were also in attendance, representing three generations of grief and hope.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who was 6 years old when the crash occurred, said he still remembers the wail of emergency sirens echoing through his hometown of Kenova.
“From that loss came life, purpose and possibility,” he said. “The ancient Greek proverb reminds us that society grows great when prior generations plant trees in whose shade they will never sit. We are the trees that have emerged from the 75. We have grown stronger because of their presence and their purpose.”
Vince Carelli, the keynote speaker, was almost 3 years old when the crash occurred. His father, Al Carelli Jr., was an offensive line coach for the Thundering Herd for just three months before perishing with his new team.
While they have remained connected to Marshall over the years, Monday marked the first time Carelli, who lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with his wife, Tamra, has attended the Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Carelli said he can’t speak much from specific memories, noting he was too young to understand what was happening when the crash occurred. But his mother wrote a book for him and his younger brother so they would never forget the man their father was. Carelli shared an excerpt from the book during his speech.
“We had just put away the toys and cuddled up together on the couch when a bulletin flashed across the screen that said a DC 90 has gone down ...” he read. “The next few moments were a void. I only know that when I became aware again, I was crying and so were you. I wiped my eyes and told you all was well.”
Despite losing his father at a young age, Carelli still carries memories of his father with him. His mother waited to tell Carelli his father had died until after his 3rd birthday — an event thrown together by the Marshall community, which has stood in for his father over the decades.
Carelli didn’t have memories of the birthday, but Mickey Jackson, a coach of the 1970 team who did not join the team on the away trip, told him the story at the premiere of the movie “We Are Marshall” about two decades ago. It was then Carelli realized the impact the Marshall community has had on his life.
“What that must have been like for those adults to be just sitting there, going through that, in the aftermath of everything that was going on right after that crash,” he said. “That struck me as something real.”
It became full circle for him at the premiere, he said, as he met a Marshall freshman who told Carelli how proud he was to meet Carelli and hear his story.
For Carelli, it was at the premiere where he realized the impact the crash had on not only his family, but also anyone who has ever called themselves a fan of the Thundering Herd.
The community and hope that was built from the pain of the crash has continued for more than five decades, making sure the future generations would never forget the legacies left by the 75.
Although Marshall holds a difficult place in his family history, that moment also brought people together, he said, noting the large crowd that came together to mourn Monday.
“I truly believe that we’re gonna have problems, we’re gonna have adversity and failures, all kinds, sports and otherwise,” he said. “What makes us better men and women are getting through those things and what we become at the end of the road.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.