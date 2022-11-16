Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Fifty-two years after 75 members of the Marshall University community died in a plane crash near Huntington Tri-State Airport, the next generation continues to remember their legacy.

A ceremony was held Monday, just like it is every Nov. 14, in honor of those killed Nov. 14, 1970, when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached the airport on a return trip from East Carolina University.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you