CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates Finance Committee on Monday advanced a bill that would fund hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives for a battery manufacturing plant in Weirton.

House Bill 2882 would appropriate $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The legislation includes a directive to put $105 million in the Economic Development Project Fund, with the remaining $10 million to be put in the Broadband Development Fund.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

