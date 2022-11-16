Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates open seats for districts 27-29 will be filled by one incumbent democrat and two Republicans representing Wayne County.

In the unofficial results from Election Day, Democrat Ric Griffith beat Republican Jeff Maynard with 50.85% percent of the vote for House District 27, making the incumbent the lone Wayne County voters helped gain a seat.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

