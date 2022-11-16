HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates open seats for districts 27-29 will be filled by one incumbent democrat and two Republicans representing Wayne County.
In the unofficial results from Election Day, Democrat Ric Griffith beat Republican Jeff Maynard with 50.85% percent of the vote for House District 27, making the incumbent the lone Wayne County voters helped gain a seat.
Republicans Mark Ross and Henry Corby Dillon will fill district seats 28 and 29 respectively.
House 27
On Tuesday night, incumbent Ric Griffith had just 63 more votes than his opponent in the race for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 27 seat, according to unofficial results.
Griffith, 73, a Democrat, went up against first-time Republican candidate Jeff Maynard, 58, for the seat, with a total of 2,064 votes for Griffith and 1,995 votes for Maynard after all precincts finished reporting and canvassing was completed Monday in W.Va.
House District 27 is made up of northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County. Griffith received 664 votes from Cabell County’s 68 precincts and 1,382 votes from Wayne County’s 38 precincts. Maynard received 671 votes in Cabell and 1,312 in Wayne, according to Election Day numbers.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until both counties’ Board of Canvassers, made up of the commission, review all provisional ballots cast. That was completed in both Cabell County and Wayne County, Monday, Nov. 14.
Griffith said whether the results stand or the seat changes after the Board of Canvassers review everything, he is happy to serve his community, in the House of Delegates or elsewhere.
“I’m honored to serve the people of West Virginia and our area,” he said. “My responsibility as a person is to serve my community and my area, and if that is in the House of Delegates, I will gladly do it. If I had lost, I will continue to serve my area in any other way that I can.”
Griffith said if the results stand, he hopes to continue working to provide support for veterans, agritourism and the school districts during his next term with the House of Delegates.
Maynard said he would call his first experience running for office a positive one, and despite his differences with Griffith, Maynard wished him the best.
“I feel good about everything. We just have a difference of political philosophies, and that’s all,” Maynard said. “I wish (Griffith) well, and I hope the people get the representation that they’ll be happy with.”
In both Cabell and Wayne counties, votes stayed close as precincts reported, with Griffith and Maynard going back and forth in the lead as ballots were updated.
As updates came in, Griffith and Maynard were never more than 115 votes apart.
House 28
Republican Mark Ross was unopposed in the general election after beating incumbent Josh Booth in May’s primary in close race amounting to a difference of 9 votes. On Election Day in May, Ross only won by one vote.
Heading into the general election, Ross still hit the campaign trail and let his plans be known for the upcoming legislative session.
As a returning delegate, having served years ago in what was then the same seat, Ross said he hopes to see some change in Wayne County.
He describes himself as “a God Fearing, Bible believing Christian first and foremost” and says he wants to see Wayne succeed.
“I believe Wayne County has great potential for economic development and growth but must have a strong voice in Charleston to assure we get our fair share. We have all the essentials for growth. River, railroad, airport and access to Interstate 64. We must place priority on repairing our roads and crumbling infrastructure,” he said. “I am a true conservative and will treat YOUR tax money as I do my personal finances. Together we can make Wayne County a better place.”
No democrats filed to run for the seat.
House 29
Republican Henry Corby Dillon, of Fort Gay, won the House of Delegates District 29 seat with 60.78% of the vote. He faced Democrat David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Dillon sailed by Thompson with his 2,286 votes Thompson received 1,475.
Dillon will be representing southern Wayne and northern Mingo counties in the upcoming legislative session.
He said living and working in the district gives him a chance to hear from the people and to see what needs are not being met.
“Having lived in the district for 41 years and having been listening to people telling me about their needs for quite a number of years, and having participated in different facets of education, I understand where and how certain complex subjects need to be addressed,” Dillon said. “I see things from different perspectives. I’m also involved in agriculture, and I understand that Wayne County in particular is interested in pursuing agriculture in education, and I feel like I would be best suited to help promote that effort and provide the support that they need for that.”