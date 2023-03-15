Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230315-wcnO1-standardizedtests01

Standardized tests can put pressure on students. One of the ways students can alleviate that pressure is to prepare for tests in advance so they’re as comfortable as possible on the day of the test.

 Metro Creative

Standardized tests remain a significant part of the academic experience for millions of students at all grade levels. Though many colleges and universities no longer require the SAT or ACT for admission, experts note that many of those schools still value such tests and how applicants who choose to take them perform.

Students who want to take standardized tests can take various steps to ensure they do their best and make the decision to take the tests work to their advantage.

Tags

Recommended for you