ARPA Contribution 10-5-22.jpg

Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey, left, presents a $75,000 check to Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Animal Control Shelter, right. Bailey allocated the funds out of a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act funds.

 Courtesy of the City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — Another member of the Huntington City Council has awarded a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to a community project.

Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey presented a check for $75,000 Tuesday to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, which is a nonprofit that supports the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, a City of Huntington press release said.

