HUNTINGTON — Due to a leak in ceiling pipes, the Huntington DMV Regional Office on Madison Avenue is flooded and open on an emergency basis only.
Cleanup assistance is on its way, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.
Customers are encouraged, however, to choose another nearby office to complete their transactions today, if possible, or visit the DMV’s online services portal.
If a customer has an appointment and it is an emergency, office staff will do all they can to accommodate the customer and transaction.
Other regional offices nearby include Winfield, Logan, Kanawha City and Point Pleasant.
Visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, for updates and more information, including online services options.