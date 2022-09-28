Huntington firefighter Charlie Hensley and other members of the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, collect donations for the annual Fill the Boot Drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2019 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters are preparing to fundraise for a charity soon.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington will host its annual Fill the Boot drive next week to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, firefighters will be at the 9th and 20th streets intersections of 5th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The firefighters “will continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of MDA families,” a news release said.
With boots, the firefighters will ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to donate to MDA on Sept. 29. Donations from individuals and businesses can be made online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/11284.
Since 1954, the IAFF has collected donations for the MDA through the Fill the Boot program. That year, IAFF signed a proclamation that designated the organization as its charity of choice. The partnership has raised more than $679 million.
“These funds have led in part to over a dozen FDA-approved drugs in as many years for those with neuromuscular disease,” the news release said. “Those treatments were created from MDA’s vision to open a new field of medicine and push the boundaries of the medical frontier we call genetic medicine.”
“What the IAFF has done for MDA over the past 68 years is unprecedented,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., president and CEO of MDA, in the news release. “With the support from our partners at the IAFF, MDA is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease. We have a mission to empower the people we serve to life longer, more independent lives and we will fulfill this mission together, with the IAFF.”