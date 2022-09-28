Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington firefighter Charlie Hensley and other members of the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, collect donations for the annual Fill the Boot Drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2019 in Huntington.

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters are preparing to fundraise for a charity soon.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington will host its annual Fill the Boot drive next week to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

