HUNTINGTON — A jury found Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, guilty of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting of 25-year-old KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin in Huntington.
McEachin was killed in the morning of Dec. 12, 2017, at the Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard. Video footage from Huntington Mart showed Starkey shooting at McEachin inside and outside the store. A company near the store provided footage outside that showed McEachin falling on the ground and Starkey shooting McEachin two more times and then fleeing the scene.
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning he was connected to the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter on Nov. 29, 2017.
The weeklong trial included more than two dozen witnesses, including eyewitnesses, Huntington police officers, a medical examiner, family and friends of Starkey and McEachin.
Friday’s session started a few minutes after 11:40 a.m. with closing arguments by the prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Assistant prosecutor Jessica Vestal started the closing arguments to present to the jury.
“There’s one thing I want to make straight off the bat. The defense has brought up everything under the sun to distract you, to confuse you from why we are here today. So, let me remind you why we are here today,” Vestal told the jury.
“Because KaFrederick McEachin, also well known by family and friends as ‘Bae Bae’ was executed in cold blood. He was hunted, chased and shot five times in one of the busiest streets of this city.”
Defense attorney Abe Saad argued that Starkey had a bounty on his head.
“Is it malice when someone tries to murder you? Is it malice when someone tried to kill your stepchild? Is it murder when someone tries to kill your wife?” Saad asked the jury.
Kristin Morris, who was married to Starkey at the time of the shootings, testified Thursday that her daughter was shot three times in the leg outside their apartment in the late evening.
“It felt like someone were attacking us. Like someone was coming for us,” Morris said while crying during her testimony.
“This has been a long week, not just for the attorneys involved, but for the prosecutors office, but it has been much longer for Mr. Starkey and for the family of Mr. McEachin,” Saad said. “It took us over four years to get here. I hope that today, with whatever results, whatever the jury decides, brings peace and closure to all involved.”
Starkey will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 14. He faces up to 40 years in prison.