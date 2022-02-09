The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring 2022 classes. Masking is required during all classes on the museum’s campus.
Here is the class schedule:
PHOTOGRAPHY WITH LARRY REES BASIC PHOTOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES: Must be 18 or older. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1-April 5 (six sessions). Cost, $120 members, $150 nonmembers. This intensive workshop will cover a broad range of valuable information for photographers: how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Also included will be brief lectures and off-site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.
INTERMEDIATE PHOTOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2-April 6 (six sessions). Cost, $120 members, $150 nonmembers. This class will further develop your abilities as a photographer enabling you to achieve the photo you want. Participants must have completed Basic Photography Techniques.
ADVANCED PHOTOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES: Must be 18 or older. 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 3-April 7 (six sessions). Cost, $120 members, $150 nonmembers. A quick review of camera operations and camera controls will enable participants to explore the use of filters for color and black and white, including how to make filters. Working with and without shadows and reflections will be explored, as well as the use of studio lighting and posing techniques. Participants must have completed Intermediate or Advanced Photographic Techniques.
WATERCOLOR FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Must be 18 or older. Instructor, Lisa Walden. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 30-June 1 (skipping April 20) (nine sessions). Cost, $195 members, $225 nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. The class provides the opportunity to share ideas and explore new and innovative techniques.
EVENING OIL PAINTING FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Must be 18 or older. 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 31-June 2 (Skipping April 21) (nine sessions). Cost, $190 members, $220 nonmembers. Open for all skill levels. Learn basic brushwork and color mixing while having the opportunity to explore and share techniques with fellow participants. A supply list will be provided at the first class.
BASIC DRAWING FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, March 5-April 2 (five sessions). Instructor, Brandy Jefferys Cost, $100 members, $130 nonmembers.
BASIC DRAWING FOR TEENS: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 5-April 2 (five sessions). Cost, $85 members, $115 nonmembers. Gain experience in pencil, charcoal and other materials while learning the basics of drawing. Working from life primarily, participants will explore line, shape, contrast, volume and shading from several different still life set-ups.
FIGURE DRAWING: Must be 18 or older. 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14. Cost, $10 per session, nude model fee included. Line, shadow, form, shape, tone, balance — it’s all there in the human figure. No need to register for this drop-in class. Monitor Brandy Jefferys will guide the class. Bring your own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels, paper.
BEGINNING HAND AND WHEEL FOR ADULTS: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 28-May 23 (skipping March 21) (12 sessions). Instructor, Kathleen Kneafsey. Cost, $265 members, $295 nonmembers. All levels are welcome. New techniques will be demonstrated each week to introduce and improve skills using the potter’s wheel, extruder, slab roller and various hand-building methods. Price includes the first 25 pounds of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag.
CONE 10 REDUCTION SPECIAL TOPIC — intermediate level: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2-April 13 (skipping March 23) (six sessions). Must have taken Beginning Hand and Wheel. Instructor, Kathleen Kneafsey. Cost, $135 members, $165 nonmembers. Explore surface found through cone 10 reduction firing, in the studio’s new gas reduction kiln.
OPEN STUDIO: Must be 18 or older. Thursdays, March 3-May 12 (skipping March 17) (10 sessions). Monitor, George Lanham. Cost, $10 per evening. Open Studio is a drop-in, pay-per-session opportunity to access the museum’s clay studio. Pottery wheels, a slab roller, an extruder and lots of space. Artists work on their own. Clay is $10 for 25 pounds.
CREATIVITY WITH CLAY FOR TEENS: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 13-March 6 (four sessions). Instructor, Kathleen Kneafsey. Cost, $90 members, $120 nonmembers. Students will learn all the methods of hand building, as well as how to throw on a potter’s wheel. All materials are included.
For more information on classes, exhibits and programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.