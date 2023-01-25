A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 58F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Katie Ferguson, left, and Jeremiah Ferguson, of Huntington, dance with others as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturdayinside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
The Stony Point String Band performs as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturday, January 21, 2023, inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
The Stony Point String Band performs as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturday, January 21, 2023, inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
Josh Newhouse, of Huntington, right, and Taylor Stephenson, of Barboursville, dance together as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Jan. 21 inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
Katie Ferguson, left, and Jeremiah Ferguson, of Huntington, dance with others as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturdayinside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
The Stony Point String Band performs as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturday, January 21, 2023, inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
The Stony Point String Band performs as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Saturday, January 21, 2023, inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
Josh Newhouse, of Huntington, right, and Taylor Stephenson, of Barboursville, dance together as The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music conducts a dance on Jan. 21 inside the Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It’s difficult to be in a bad mood while square dancing, as evidenced by the smiles and laughter from the attendees at Huntington Old Time Dance and Music’s first square dance of the winter 2023 season Saturday night.
Huntington Old Time Dance and Music formed in 2018 and began hosting square dances in 2019.
Linda Donahew, the square dance caller for the night, started square dancing in Henderson, West Virginia, when someone she met there suggested she learn. It’s a tradition Donahew is proud to carry on.
“It’s part of our heritage,” she said.
Dennis Bills, president of Huntington Old Time Dance and Music, started the organization for that very reason: to carry on the tradition.
“If we don’t do it, it’s going to go away. It’ll fade away because there’s nobody to do it so we are trying to keep the old time music alive,” Bills said.
He is also in the Stony Point String Band, which provided the night’s music.
“Old time is music that was played before recorded music. You don’t dance to bluegrass, you dance to old time music,” he said. “You don’t hear much of it. You hear rock and you hear rap but you won’t find this on the radio, except maybe on public radio.”
Taylor Stephenson runs the social media for Huntington Old Time Dance and Music. She says that people should be excited about it because it’s not something you can experience just anywhere.
“It’s a really unique experience, this kind of music and this kind of dance is culturally unique to Appalachia and it’s a way to preserve it,” Stephenson said. “It’s not anything that can be written down so if we don’t continue it through this interactive way then it could just fade away forever so we try to keep it alive. Anybody is welcome no matter their skill level or their age, or anything.”
Katie Ferguson was there with her husband Jeremiah, this was their first time at a square dance.
“I think of it more as like a country thing but we’ve never done it and I think of us as country people so I’m excited to try it,” Katie Ferguson said.
They were both excited to be there.
“I love dancing, we’ve done dance classes before but we’ve never done square dancing,” she said. “We’re hoping to learn because we have no experience square dancing at all.”
Saturday’s dance was at Heritage Farm and over 50 people showed up. There were several singles, some in groups with friends, couples, families, and all ages were represented.
Most of the dancers had little or no prior experience, but after about 20 minutes, everyone had down some of the basic moves: “chase the rabbit, chase the squirrel,” “circle left,” “promenade,” “allemande left” and “swing.”
While it may be something many people connect with grade school gym class, the centuries-old dance is about having fun.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Donahew said. “It’s good exercise and it’s fun at the same time.”
The square dance schedule for the rest winter 2023 season is as follows:
Feb. 11, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7:30-10 p.m.
March 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7:30-10 p.m.
April 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7:30-10 p.m.
A cash donation of $7 for adults and $5 for students is requested at the door.