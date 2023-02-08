HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned due to family matters, city officials said Monday.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Colder’s resignation is effective immediately.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:27 am
“Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”
Colder, who held the position a little over a year, has not released a statement regarding his resignation. The New York City native was the first Black police chief in the city.
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, who was interviewed for the lead position at the same time as Colder, has been selected as his replacement. Williams will seek approval for the selection at the next city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Watkins has been employed at the police department for 24 years and has experience in the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Patrol Bureau. He has also worked in the Office of Professional Standards.
During Watkins’ promotion ceremony in January 2022, Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 President Richard Kern spoke about his respect and admiration for Watkins.
“Speaking for myself and the FOP, I can think of no one besides Phil Watkins who has earned the unwavering support and confidence of the officers of the Huntington Police Department,” Kern said. “He holds himself to a standard both professionally and personally that most can only hope to obtain.”
Colder’s resignation comes weeks after he spoke to the Herald-Dispatch about how the city’s violent crime rate dropped in 2022. The city’s 2022 violent crime rate was the lowest reported in the past decade, according to Huntington Police Department statistics.
The rate of violent crime has gradually declined over the past five years since 2017 — the most violent year in the city’s recent history. There were 17 homicides reported in 2017 compared to seven in 2022.
Violent crimes — aggravated assault, forcible rape, murder and robbery — have declined 31.7% since 2017 when 438 reports were filed. In 2022, 299 such reports were made.
Colder has 32 years of career leadership and investigative experience with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. He was special agent in charge for the DEA’s Washington, D.C., Field Division Office from February 2013 to May 2018.
Colder was also one of the 50 people recognized by the city’s street banner program as part of Black History Month. Colder was honored for being someone who has dedicated his time to the Huntington community.
