Karl Colder
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder speaks during a news conference inside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building, in Huntington, on Dec. 19. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday that Colder has resigned as police chief “due to family matters.”

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned due to family matters, city officials said Monday.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Colder’s resignation is effective immediately.

