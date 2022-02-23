Go Fish: Learn to make seared tuna steaks with ramen noodle salad. Fee: $24 per person.
Saturday, March 5
Brunch at the Kitchen: Join us for brunch as we make French toast with a crunch, sausage, and eggs your way. This class will be offered 10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $20 per person.
Wednesday, March 9
What’s for Dinner Tonight?: Join Chef Marty for dinner and dine like a chef. This month’s class features chicken shawarma with all the fixings. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, March 15
Back to Basics: Grandma always has the best meatballs and Sunday Gravy (tomato sauce) and we’re going to learn her recipe. This class will be offered 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Monday, March 28
Fork Nite: In this cooking class for kids, they’ll learn basic knife skills while making taco stuffed shells. This class is for ages 10-18 and limited to 12 participants. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, March 29
Go Fish: Part II: Learn how to make spicy Shrimp Fra Diavolo. This class will be offered 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is a community food center, where people come to learn, cook and experience everything that well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.