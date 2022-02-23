Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, Chef Marty Emerson teaches the ins and outs of an electric pressure cooker during a class on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for the month of March.

All classes are 6-8 p.m. and limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.

Wednesday, March 2

Go Fish: Learn to make seared tuna steaks with ramen noodle salad. Fee: $24 per person.

Saturday, March 5

Brunch at the Kitchen: Join us for brunch as we make French toast with a crunch, sausage, and eggs your way. This class will be offered 10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $20 per person.

Wednesday, March 9

What’s for Dinner Tonight?: Join Chef Marty for dinner and dine like a chef. This month’s class features chicken shawarma with all the fixings. Fee: $25 per person.

Tuesday, March 15

Back to Basics: Grandma always has the best meatballs and Sunday Gravy (tomato sauce) and we’re going to learn her recipe. This class will be offered 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Monday, March 28

Fork Nite: In this cooking class for kids, they’ll learn basic knife skills while making taco stuffed shells. This class is for ages 10-18 and limited to 12 participants. Fee: $25 per person.

Tuesday, March 29

Go Fish: Part II: Learn how to make spicy Shrimp Fra Diavolo. This class will be offered 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is a community food center, where people come to learn, cook and experience everything that well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.

