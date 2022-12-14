Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Tri-State Airport has reached in goal in its “Soar” capital fundraising campaign to attract new routes and services, officials said.

CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is chasing after a new route to two cities, and thanks to the local community it is getting closer to reality.

Airport officials announced on Thursday the airport has reached the community match fundraising goal of the “Soar” capital campaign that began in March.

