CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is working on an improvement project to realign the existing airport loop access road to the main terminal, create an overflow parking area and to construct a multi-level parking garage deck, according to the airport’s director.

“This has been in the works for probably at least 10 years,” said Brent Brown, director of Huntington Tri-State Airport. “I’ve been here about seven years almost. And, and I know that it was underway way back then. But, you know, we’re really picking up some traction. We’ve got some support from the airport board and then members of the state Senate and the state House. The Department of Highways is interested in this project, and I think it really will spur growth of the airport.

