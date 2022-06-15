HUNTINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued the results of an inspection that took place last year at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
Overall, the VA’s Office of Inspector General Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program evaluation did not find any areas with substantial organizational risk factors, but it did make two critical and four minor recommendations to improve the facility.
The report provides a focused evaluation of the quality of care delivered at inpatient and outpatient settings of VA facilities. Its intent is not to gauge the overall quality of care provided at the medical center; rather it is a road map to help improve operations and clinical care.
Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the Huntington VAMC, said work on adhering to the recommendations has already commenced.
“The Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center recently completed our regularly scheduled review with the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG),” he said. “It was a thorough review that helps us to celebrate accomplishments, and also identify areas for improvement. We will use this review as part of our effort of continuous improvement in honoring and serving America’s veterans.”
The Huntington VAMC provides care to about 27,000 patients a year and provides about 400,000 outpatient visits yearly. It employs about 1,500 workers. It also has clinics in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.
The Office of Inspector General conducted an unannounced virtual inspection of the VAMC the week of Aug. 9, 2021.
The Office of Inspector General made six recommendations, released last week. A critical recommendation for improvement was that the facility should conduct institutional disclosures for all sentinel events. Another critical recommendation was that physicians should complete all required elements of the VA Inter-Facility Transfer Form.
Other recommendations said a system redesign coordinator should participate on the medical center’s Quality, Safety And Value Council. It also said the Facility Surgical Work Group should meet at least monthly and core members consistently should attend the meetings. A final recommendation said all representatives should attend distributive behavior committee meetings.
Overall, the Office of Inspector General said employee satisfaction surveys demonstrated satisfaction with leaders and maintenance of an environment where staff felt respected, but there are areas in which employees feel morale distress at work that can be improved.
The report said patient experience survey scores showed opportunities to improve on female patients’ experiences with specialty care providers, as well as their access to primary care.
The patient survey scores were generally similar or higher compared to averages throughout the country.
The medical center had been issued seven recommendations by the Office of Inspector General in 2017, all of which the hospital addressed.