HUNTINGTON — Buried under some of Huntington’s roads remains the fabric of how people moved from place to place before paved streets and automobiles.
To the surprise of many residents, construction on Hal Greer Boulevard showed rail lines that — almost 100 years ago — ran streetcars and railcars to haul bricks to the West Virginia Paving and Pressed Brick Company. The site of the brick company is now the parking lot for Cabell Huntington Hospital, and portions of the lines on Hal Greer Boulevard are being removed during the construction of the Hal Greer Corridor Project.
Although the brick company and the transportation method that allowed the company to thrive are gone, the effects of Huntington’s rail history remain in the city’s neighborhoods and street patterns.
Streetcars were a mainstay in American transportation during Huntington’s boom period. Lines would run through muddy, unpaved streets, first by horses. Eventually, the busiest lines would be electrified to increase speed and efficiency.
According to an article in The Herald-Advertiser from 1928, the first electrified cars from 1888 would travel at 10 1/2 mph, an exciting pace at the time. Some residents were even scared to take the new electrified train instead of the horse-drawn one.
The cars themselves started small, only big enough to fit about a dozen people, but were said to be plush and comfortable. As Huntington continued to grow around the turn of the 20th century, cars became larger and more lines connected throughout the Tri-State.
Local lore has maintained that Huntington was the second city in the United States to have electrified streetcars, although the claim is difficult to verify. It likely originates from the same 1928 Herald-Advertiser article, where Col. D.E. Abbott said, “Huntington was the first electric streetcar, but I don’t know about Richmond.”
Richmond’s electric lines also debuted in 1888, but Montgomery, Alabama, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, opened electric lines in 1886.
Even if Huntington was not the first or second U.S. city to have the luxury of electric streetcars, it was certainly an early adopter.
Streetcars are responsible for much of Huntington’s layout still today. Most of the city’s neighborhoods were built around streetcar lines, with neighborhood center areas built around where the streetcars would stop. West 14th Street and Gallagher Village are prime examples of this and were constructed right around the streetcar stops.
Some neighborhoods like Westmoreland were electrified because of the streetcar lines, with their electricity being drawn from the lines. At the same time, Camden Park was founded as a trolley park at the end of a streetcar line to increase ridership on weekends and holidays.
Huntington’s lines were so extensive that they became a common bragging right for the city. During their prime, it was possible to take streetcars from Portsmouth, Ohio, to Huntington — albeit with a few line transfers.
An advertisement for the Marshall business college in The Parthenon in May of 1904 said that no streetcar system in the United States surpasses Huntington’s.
According to an excerpt from the Electric Railway Journal from 1924, the lines in Huntington connected as far west as Ashland, Kentucky, and served about 125,000 people over 25 miles. At the time of the article, Huntington’s population was about 75,000.
The Ohio Valley Electric Railway oversaw lines in Huntington, Ashland and Ironton. At the time, Ohio and Kentucky were on central standard time, while West Virginia was and remains on eastern standard time. This allowed the company to serve all of the Tri-State’s factory workers with only a few extra cars, as the start and end times of the work day didn’t line up across the region.
In 1925, the Ohio Valley Electric Railway introduced a bus service in Huntington. Fred W. Samworth, who began his career as a motorman for the streetcars, bought the railway’s bus holdings in 1933 and is credited with recognizing that buses would be the future for the city’s transportation needs.
The allure of buses, the increasing rate of automobile ownership, and the Great Flood of 1937 that damaged many downtown lines sped up the transition from streetcars to buses.
Slowly but surely, the streetcar lines were eventually abandoned. The last streetcar ran from Guyandotte to Westmoreland and back to the car garage on West 18th Street on Nov. 7, 1937. Huntington became the first city in West Virginia to be entirely served by buses, and most of Huntington’s streetcar lines were paved over or removed.
By the 1970s, the bus company was no longer profitable, and after a months-long strike that left service suspended, it was taken over by the City of Huntington and Cabell County in 1972. The Tri-State Transit Authority has operated without interruption ever since, and many buses still take the same routes as their streetcar counterparts from 100 years ago.
Efforts have been made to bring a streetcar back to Huntington. In 2004, a citizen-based group called the Huntington Electric Trolley Association advocated constructing a streetcar line between Hal Greer and 8th Street along 4th Avenue. In an article on Dec. 30, 2004, in The Herald-Dispatch, the group’s advocates proposed that the trolley would be a tourist destination in its own right and would be beneficial in connecting Marshall University with the newly constructed Pullman Square.
The project even received support from then Huntington Mayor David Felinton; however, the cost would be too high for the TTA to handle independently.
Although streetcars may never return to Huntington, their impact will likely remain in how Huntington looks for decades to come.