HUNTINGTON — Buried under some of Huntington’s roads remains the fabric of how people moved from place to place before paved streets and automobiles.

To the surprise of many residents, construction on Hal Greer Boulevard showed rail lines that — almost 100 years ago — ran streetcars and railcars to haul bricks to the West Virginia Paving and Pressed Brick Company. The site of the brick company is now the parking lot for Cabell Huntington Hospital, and portions of the lines on Hal Greer Boulevard are being removed during the construction of the Hal Greer Corridor Project.

This undated photo shows bricks piled on a railcar to be moved through Huntington. The West Virginia Paving and Pressed Brick Company sat on what is now the parking lot for Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Former streetcar tracks are seen along Hal Greer Boulevard on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Huntington. The tracks were made visible from ongoing work with the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Street Project.
Streetcars were a mainstay in American transportation during Huntington’s boom period. Lines would run through muddy, unpaved streets, first by horses, as shown in this undated photo taken in downtown Huntington.
Streetcars travel on Washington Avenue in Huntington in this undated photo.

