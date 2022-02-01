WAYNE — The National Weather Service forecast is predicting ice accumulations beginning Thursday night into Friday morning that could lead to hazardous road conditions, power outages and more.
Though temperatures will have to decrease nearly 20 degrees to hit freezing, high chances of precipitation and a slow cooling will make for similar conditions to that of the ice storm in 2021.
The National Weather Service forecast begins wet with rain likely beginning Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m. with a high near 51 and 70% chance of precipitation. New precipitation amounts are predicted to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Wednesday night’s low will be around 41 with a 90% chance of precipitation.
Heading into Thursday the high will be near 52 with a 100% chance of precipitation. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night is when things are expected to change to possibly dangerous conditions with rain, freezing rain and sleet beginning before 4 a.m., then snow and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. The low will be around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch are possible.
Continuing into Friday, snow and freezing rain are likely before 11a.m., and there is a chance of freezing rain between 11 a.m. and noon.
By Friday at 11 a.m. it is predicted there will be 0.42 inches ice accumulation and 0.04 inches in Logan — with Wayne possibly falling somewhere in between.
Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
The end of the week is expected to be cold on Friday and slowly hit low 40s on the weekend. Clear conditions with no precipitation are predicted as of now.
For reference, any icing over one-tenth of an inch is good enough to make roads dangerous, one-fourth of an inch could cause significant power outages and one-third of an inch or more will be the kind that cause the sounds of branches snapping in the woods similar to 2021.
In the case of a power outage, it is recommended by American Electric Power officials that you stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.
Also, if you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully.
To prepare in advance for outages caused by treacherous conditions, people can plan ahead by creating emergency kits, discussing emergency backup plans if they rely on electrically powered medical equipment and knowing where their fuse boxes or circuit breakers are located.
Be prepared
- Be sure to have your emergency storm kit readily available. Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, nonperishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.
- Develop an emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have. Call your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements.
- Be prepared. Bookmark Appalachian Power on your mobile device for quick access to report outages and get updates on our outage map. If your power goes out, report your outage immediately. Don’t rely on your neighbors to report your outage.
In the case of an outage
- Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid a circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once.
- Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.
- Open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators.
- If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.
- Remain patient. Every electric company has a detailed plan for restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage. Typically, one of the first steps a company takes to prevent injuries and fires is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines. Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities.
To report an outage or view outage maps, visit www.aep.com.