Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s office has sat on most of the $28.3 million in remaining federal CARES Act money it transferred into a discretionary account in September after claiming it could reimburse itself for COVID-related state corrections expenses.

But the expenses it has approved from that funding in the months since reflect a federal COVID relief spending approach heavily geared toward businesses, a select few consultants and vaccine incentives in a sweepstakes program that dwarfed other spending priorities and has prompted ethics concerns.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you