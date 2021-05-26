WAYNE — Wayne County schools staff will be working to catch up on all missed learning time in the past year for the next few months with new learning opportunities.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic miss a significant amount of in person learning time, Wayne County schools are offering programs to help provide extra learning opportunities for those who have fallen behind.
“There has been so much time lost because of the coronavirus — so much in-person instruction time that we want to try to make up for these kids,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “So, we hope with the summer programs, we are able to provide as much instruction as we can and help as much as we can.”
Wayne County is offering a Summer Exploration Camp for students from every school. This program will take place from June 22 to July 15 and is available to all K-12 shoots in the county. Transportation as well as breakfast and lunch will be available.
The registration form is available on the Wayne County Schools website, and the deadline to sign up is June 11.
The camp provides focused learning on core classes — particularly English and math classes — but with different learning experiences, according to program coordinator Kara Porter.
Instead of traditional classes where students are given assignment after assignment, she said, the camps will each have a theme and the students will learn real-world applications of the content they are being taught.
Ranging from creating lemonade stands to learning how to care for animals, Porter said the camps will be immersive opportunities for students.
“The Wayne County Schools’ Summer Exploration Camps are going to provide extraordinary activities and learning experiences for our students,” she said. “The camp will be taking field trips, engaging in new learning opportunities through steam, participating in hands-on activities, interacting with nature and they will be participating in numerous other multi sensory experiences.”
Beyond providing a non-traditional opportunities for students to learn, it will also be an opportunity for students to interact with people, animals and plant life, Porter said.
“I think one of the things we have all missed out on this year, but especially kids have missed out on, is social interaction, and this will be an opportunity for people to be together and have an informational and creative experience while they are together,“ she said.
The program will also include credit recovery opportunities for high school students, if needed.
Following summer, Alexander said the schools will also be introducing a new program to continue supporting students who may be further behind than others. The program is expected to be a proactive approach to keeping students on track with their classes.
“We know that some kids have fallen behind with everything that has happened this year, and we want to correct that,” Alexander said. “This will allow us to identify those students and give them the extra time and encouragement to understand topics they may be struggling with.“
Alexander said each school will be hiring extra personnel to assist students who need more instructional time for core subjects, and the applications for those positions are already out.
Alexander said he understands students have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he hopes the initiatives taken within the school help students make up the instructional time they lost, he understands it may take more than a few months to get everyone back on track.
“If we have it take this next year to catch up and make sure everyone is on track, that’s fine,” he said. “But getting into two and three years down the line, we can’t do that. Students wouldn’t be getting the education they deserve so we have to be proactive and do as much as we can now.”