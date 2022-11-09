Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday night, incumbent Ric Griffith had just 63 more votes than his opponent in the race for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 27 seat, according to unofficial results.

Griffith, 73, a Democrat, went up against first-time Republican candidate Jeff Maynard, 58, for the seat, with a total of 2,046 votes for Griffith and 1,983 votes for Maynard after all precincts finished reporting.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

