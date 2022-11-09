HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday night, incumbent Ric Griffith had just 63 more votes than his opponent in the race for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 27 seat, according to unofficial results.
Griffith, 73, a Democrat, went up against first-time Republican candidate Jeff Maynard, 58, for the seat, with a total of 2,046 votes for Griffith and 1,983 votes for Maynard after all precincts finished reporting.
House District 27 is made up of northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County. Griffith received 664 votes from Cabell County’s 68 precincts and 1,382 votes from Wayne County’s 38 precincts. Maynard received 671 votes in Cabell and 1,312 in Wayne.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until both counties’ Board of Canvassers, made up of the commission, review all provisional ballots cast. The Cabell County and Wayne County Board of Canvassers are scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 14.
Griffith said whether the results stand or the seat changes after the Board of Canvassers review everything, he is happy to serve his community, in the House of Delegates or elsewhere.
“I’m honored to serve the people of West Virginia and our area,” he said. “My responsibility as a person is to serve my community and my area, and if that is in the House of Delegates, I will gladly do it. If I had lost, I will continue to serve my area in any other way that I can.”
Griffith said if the results stand, he hopes to continue working to provide support for veterans, agritourism and the school districts during his next term with the House of Delegates.
Maynard said he would call his first experience running for office a positive one, and despite his differences with Griffith, Maynard wished him the best.
“I feel good about everything. We just have a difference of political philosophies, and that’s all,” Maynard said. “I wish (Griffith) well, and I hope the people get the representation that they’ll be happy with.”
In both Cabell and Wayne counties, votes stayed close as precincts reported, with Griffith and Maynard going back and forth in the lead as ballots were updated.
As updates came in, Griffith and Maynard were never more than 115 votes apart.
