Those looking to celebrate Independence Day in Wayne County will be able to attend multiple days of fireworks and more this year starting Friday and lasting until Monday.
The Town of Wayne will be putting on its annual fourth celebration event on Friday, July 1 at Wayne Town Park. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and lead up to a finale of fireworks at 10 p.m.
Activities will include a night of fun and games for kiddos, marshmallow roast, dunk the mayor from 6 to 7 p.m., live music by SMG Nashville recording artist Austin Adkins and The Coal Dust Holler band beginning at 7:15 as well as food and cold shaved ice throughout the evening.
Mayor Danny Grace said everyone is welcomed to come out and enjoy the fun.{/div}In Ceredo, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni band will be hitting the stage in Town Square Park on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. for its annual concert event. The band will be preceded by a choral patriotic concert by the First Baptist Church Saints Alive Choir at 6:30.
Admission is free, and everyone is invited to bring a chair and attend.
“Nothing says Independence Day in small town USA more than a band concert in the Town Square Park,” Nancy Price said.
The band, previously led by the iconic band director Charles Oshel is now under the direction of Bill Galloway.
A variety of familiar tunes known and loved will be presented for attendees.
“This talented group of musicians never disappoint,” Price added.
In the event of inclement weather (rain or extreme heat), the concert will be moved to First Baptist Church New Life Center located at 12th & Chestnut Street in Kenova.
For questions or for more information contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or via email at nprice1212@gmail.com.
In Lavalette, the party continues Monday, July 4 with Baker’s Towing putting on its annual fireworks event.
The show will begin at 10 p.m. with super meal deals at Giovanni’s–Lavalette all day previous to fireworks.
Giovannis Owner Janice Smith encouraged everyone to grab a bite to eat and come enjoy the show.
To submit information for Independence Day events in Wayne County or the surrounding area, email details to Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.