If you are looking for ways to celebrate the Independence Day holiday this weekend, Wayne County is offering events to fill the whole weekend with fireworks and fun.
Town of Wayne fireworks event set for July 2
The Town of Wayne’s annual Fireworks event is returning and will take place on Friday, July 2 at a new location — The Wayne Park beginning at 6 p.m.
The Wayne Park is located on Kenova Avenue beside the Little League Baseball field.
The event will feature a “dunk the mayor” booth from 6-7 p.m., a campfire to roast smores for the kids from 7-8 p.m., live music at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Live entertainment will be the “Yesteryear Rock ‘n’ Roll Oldies Show” and include music from the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Venders will include Kona Shaved Ice and Smokehouse BBQ.
C-K Alumni Band to perform on July 3
KENOVA — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band will perform a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Kenova Towne Square.
Under the direction of Bill Galloway, the band will present a number of patriotic and Broadway musical selections.
Admission is free, just bring a lawn chair.
The event is touted as a chance to “celebrate normal” by organizers after last year’s cancelations due to COVID-19.
Bakers Towing, Giovanni’s team up for July 4 fireworksIf you are looking for an event on the day of the Independence holiday, Baker’s Towing in collaboration with Giovanni’s Lavalette will be hosting its annual firework show.
Beginning at 10 p.m., Sunday July 4, fireworks will be let off at Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department.
Those wishing to view the show are asked to park at Tudor’s Bisquit World, FoodFair Plaza or the surrounding area, but to avoid the fire department’s parking lot.
Giovanni’s of Lavalette will feature specials the day of the event.
Sweet Street bakery will be open Sunday from 2-11 p.m. for ice cream as well as other baked goods.
Fireworks show is free and open to everyone.
To add more events to the 2021 Independence Day list, please contact Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.