HUNTINGTON — Marcie Simms, vice president for intercultural and student affairs at Marshall University, always knew she would return to her alma mater, but didn’t know what would lead her back.
Trusting her instincts and mentors took her on a two-decade journey across Appalachia and Florida. When a search began for the university’s next vice president for intercultural and student affairs, those mentors and instincts gave her the courage to apply.
Simms interviewed for the job on a Thursday and attended graduation for her doctorate degree in education at Marshall on Saturday, she said. Before she knew it, she had been offered a job to join President Brad D. Smith’s cabinet.
Just like that, the daughter of Marshall returned home.
A Salt Rock native, Simms said she had a wonderful childhood surrounded by a lot of family. Her deep West Virginia roots start at her maiden name — Hatfield — one of the most recognizable Appalachian surnames.
The daughter of a teacher’s aide and ACF machinist was encouraged from a young age to pursue higher education, as was her sister.
Simms was in the first graduate class of Cabell Midland High School in 1995 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in public relations at Marshall University. During her undergraduate studies at Marshall, Simms commuted the first year before she was hired as an orientation leader and her wings spread.
“I decided I didn’t want to commute anymore. I didn’t want to drive from Salt Rock every day. I wanted to get the college experience, not just a degree, so that really opened up things,” she said. “I tell everyone I started working in student affairs at (age) 19 and never left.”
While she was program board president, a mentor gave her advice to get her master’s degree in student affairs.
“I’m like, I don’t know what that really means. You know, as a first-genner, I’m just trying to get my bachelor’s degree, but if she thinks I can do this, maybe I can do this,” she said.
Simms followed her mentor to Eastern Kentucky University at age 23, where she accepted a full-time job in housing while going to grad school part time for three years. She then worked for Florida State University in housing.
Simms and her husband are high school sweethearts who both worked on their careers — his being a firefighter for the U.S. Department of Agriculture — before they decided to move forward in life together by coming back to the area to be closer to family and each other.
In 2005, Simms took a position with Shawnee State University, where she stayed for more than 15 years and was most recently the dean of students.
“My intention always has been to return to Marshall. Marshall allowed me to get my degree and allowed me to build on that leadership. It encouraged me to further my education,” she said. “I just thought I would be back sooner, but I fell in love with Shawnee State, too, and their students.”
Simms said someone approached her to apply for the position at Marshall, but she questioned if she was right to fill the shoes of the intercultural affairs section of the position.
Everyone around her thought she was a shoo-in, she said, but against stiff competition, she wasn’t sure.
“It was a big process and I came in (and) interviewed all day, actually. It was during finals week, and I finished my doctorate last fall, but I didn’t walk until May,” she said. “So I interviewed here on Thursday and walked across the stage on Saturday.”
Simms said this position is probably the only one she would have left Shawnee State for, mainly because of her children and her dog — Molly Sue. Simms and her husband now share two kids, 11-year-old Scarlet and 14-year-old Sawyer, who are settling into their new Southside home and schools.
For example, the kids were perplexed but thrilled to learn pizza could be delivered to their home at the push of a button, she said. Sawyer upgraded his birthday present request of getting season tickets to Marshall football games to sitting in chair backs now that they are Huntington residents.
Simms left a lot behind at Shawnee State, including a program she started for first-generation college students, which has about 140 students. She kept an email active in case they needed to contact her for help after her departure, she said.
Now Simms is looking to her future with Marshall and filling the shoes of Maurice Cooley, who was in her position until his summer retirement. She said it has been a whirlwind and she has been spending her first few weeks getting to know her staff and their strengths ahead of an evaluation to see where the office needs to head under the direction of Simms and Smith.
Simms hopes to take a step back and look at university practices and programs to make sure the students’ money is being spent in a practical and diverse way.
Simms stressed that the demographic of students has changed from traditional students to grown adults with established lives trying to get a better education. Ultimately, Simms said she hopes to strengthen the voice of students on campus and be the stepping stone they need to succeed.
“Being on the president’s cabinet has been beneficial to me,” she said. “I need to always be the students’ voice and talk about students. I understand students and need to make sure that voice is heard.”
In the meantime, this past week she has been teaching a crash-course in UNI 100 to freshman students on campus to teach them what campus has to offer. Simms said it’s been a great way for her to catch up on Marshall’s offerings.
Simms said she is excited to be working under Smith’s administration as the university turns a new leaf and refocuses its energy on the future of education. As the university gets back to how things were pre-pandemic, she hopes to motivate students to be excited about the future of the university.
A goal she has in mind is a mentoring program for underrepresented groups so students can have the same experience that helped encourage her.
“The power of mentorship, to me, is critical. And it doesn’t have to be an elaborate, formalized extra work, you know, for the mentor or mentee,” she said.