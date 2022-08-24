Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marcie Simms, vice president for intercultural and student affairs at Marshall University, always knew she would return to her alma mater, but didn’t know what would lead her back.

Trusting her instincts and mentors took her on a two-decade journey across Appalachia and Florida. When a search began for the university’s next vice president for intercultural and student affairs, those mentors and instincts gave her the courage to apply.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Recommended for you