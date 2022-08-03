Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Evening sunlight glints off the golden dome of the Cabell County Courthouse on May 5, 2021, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An interim director started at the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center on Monday.

Nazim Abbess will serve as the interim director of the center, according to Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan. The selection comes after the commission’s action to fire former 911 Center Director Mike Davis Friday.

