Keith-Albee
The Keith-Albee’s main theater is shown in this Herald-Dispatch file photo. The International Film Festival is coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Nov. 3-5.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The International Film Festival is coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Nov. 3-5, bringing award-winning and critically acclaimed foreign films to Huntington.

Tickets for the International Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets not necessary. For more information, call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.

