WAYNE — Wayne High School will pilot a new internship program for students interested in getting workplace experience.
During the May 24 Board of Education meeting, Wayne High English teacher Kristi Booton informed board members of Pioneer Career Launch, an opportunity for students to set up internships with businesses in Wayne and surrounding counties for school credit and work experience.
Booton said the internship program would not only provide workplace experience for students, but also show them how high school academics play a role in the workplace and would hopefully lead to better engagement in the classroom.
It could also fill in knowledge gaps students in Career Technical Education programs may not have time to include in the curriculum.
“Some may ask why we need an internship program when we already offer many CTE simulated workplace experiences. Our CTE instructors do a fantastic job, but simulated is just that — it’s still simulated,” she said. “We are graduating competent students, but they are still not quite ready to step into the workforce, and the internship program can help bridge this gap.”
Booton said the program has already signed partner contracts with at least 10 businesses and has plans to expand to more businesses to reach a variety of interests.
Pioneer Career Launch would be a 75-hour internship paired with a weekly seminar to ensure students are keeping on track with hours and discussing what they are learning throughout the semester.
Booton said students in the program would have fine evaluations from their employers, participate in exit interviews and create portfolios based on their work.
The internship program would be open to any student, but Booton said she hopes to target students who may need more motivation to go to school.
“Although open to all students, higher achieving, self-motivated students are not our main target,” she said. “Our intent is to target students who fall in the middle, students who have a GPA rate of a 2.5 to 3.0, students who are bright but who are not interested in traditional academics, students who struggle with attendance issues because of the lack motivation to succeed in school or because of the lack of interest in the subject matter.”
Booton said she hopes the board will give the program time to grow and expand by helping with funding and networking with new businesses to provide more opportunities.
Superintendent Todd Alexander reminded board members it has been a county goal to create more internship opportunities for high school students, Wayne High School teacher like Booton had just been working on the Pioneer program at the same time.
Alexander said it was a great opportunity and they hope to implement similar programs at Tolsia and Spring Valley high schools.
In other business:
- Three students were recognized for their accomplishments in the county’s Career Technical Education programs. Anna Fry of Wayne High School was recognized as CTE student of the year. Elijah Fox of Tolsia High School was recognized as CTE male student of the year. Adam Jeffers of Spring Valley High School was recognized as CTE JROTC cadet of the year.
- Following a school shooting in Michigan in December 2021, the BOE decided to purchase equipment to help keep doors secured in the event of an active threat on school grounds. Alexander told board members May 24 that the Night Lock devices, which secure a door through anchoring it to the floor, have been purchased and are in the process of being put in all Wayne County Schools, beginning with high schools.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Board of Education Office. The meeting was moved from its original date of June 14 due to scheduling conflicts.