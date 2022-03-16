With summer just around the corner, students are continuing to show significant academic progress throughout Wayne County schools, however the need for more emotional and mental health support in the long run may be crucial, Wayne County administrators said.
Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention for Wayne County schools, said intervention work since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year has shown significant progress in reading and math, according to routine testing.
Interventionists are faculty who provide additional learning time to students who may be behind in specified English or Math concepts, and some interventionists assist students who need assistance in emotional, behavioral and mental health, too.
“I think what we’re seeing now is what I think the long-term effects will be more in the social and emotional realm than the academic,” Bowen said. “We’re already seeing so many students who have caught up more quickly academically than they have socially.”
Bowen said Wayne County schools utilize three different tiers of intervention for their students based on the need and regular testing.
Tier I, or universal intervention, is offered to all students in the classrooms. Tier II can be offered in the classroom when interventionists help teach one concept in different ways, or it can include separating students from the classroom if they need less distraction while working on particular subjects. Tier III is intense intervention for students who need more time and dedicated assistance when not showing enough progress with Tier II intervention.
One way teachers and administrators know progress is being made, Bowen said, is because of benchmark testing school-wide and more frequent testing for those in tiers two and three for intervention.
During the Jan. 25 Wayne County Board of Education meeting, Bowen showed board members a comparison of proficiency rates in schools from September 2021 and December 2021.
“If you look at our schools, every single school showed growth in terms of the percentage of students who were proficient,” Bowen said.
“62.2% of Wayne County students showed measurable growth in reading according to the STAR reading assessment between September and the end of December, and 62.9% showed measurable growth in math on the STAR math assessment.”
Samantha Stephens works as an English and math interventionist at Wayne Middle School, and she had experience teaching at Crum PK-8 and Fort Gay PK-8 before this year.
Stephens said she usually works with about 60 students each week providing a variety of short, specified lessons to help them make up for lost learning time from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephens said she honestly believes the interventionist program is going well and students are greatly benefiting from the extra support.
Even beyond the academic support, Stephens said she has had to teach and remind her students that they should not feel failure because it helps them learn.
“These kids have so much on them. And the expectations of them are so high and they get so scared to fail,” Stephens said. “And if we didn’t fail, we’d never learn anything. So you have to, I mean, you have to be okay with failure.”
Funding to continue having interventionists for the 2022-23 school year has already been confirmed, but Stephens said she hopes the program continues to allow for support. She said she thinks it could take years before students have completely recovered from the lost time, whether they are working on academic, emotional or behavioral growth.
One unexpected hardship Stephens has faced though, she said, is that students who are not receiving additional intervention being misinformed about the purpose for intervention. Some students view intervention as tutoring.
“I think one of the hardest things is having I have a lot of kids that come to me that actually want to sign up for intervention because they think that it is tutoring, and it’s not,” she said. “And it’s hard to turn away kids that just want a tutor.”
While she said it is tough knowing that she does not have the time to help every single student who needs intervention or tutoring, Stephens said she loves seeing progress from the students she is able to help.
Stephens said for her, she knows students are understanding and progressing when they go from telling her they do not know how to work out certain problems to telling her entire sections were easy. That’s the best part, she said.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said he and the Board of Education members are happy with the continued progress made by students with the support of interventionists, administrators and counselors.
“We continue to be impressed by the progress our students are making with the help of our faculty and staff,” he said. “We try to give our students as much support as possible, and the interventionists and everyone else working hard through the COVID-19 pandemic are who make it possible.”
Bowen said she hopes faculty, students, parents and community members know all teachers are working hard, and Wayne County is lucky to have such dedicated individuals working in their schools.