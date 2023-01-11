Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230101_hd_vigil
Buy Now

People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Jan. 1 on their way to a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there on Dec. 30 by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The investigation of an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy who struck and killed a 13-year-old last month will continue into a second week.

Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Laney Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on 31st Street (U.S. 60), according to West Virginia State Police, and was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Recommended for you