In recognition of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, the Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia wants people to know that epilepsy can affect anyone. Anywhere. Any time.

West Virginia has the second highest epilepsy rate in the country. About 21,500 persons in West Virginia have active epilepsy. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some time in their life. Thirty percent of people do not gain full control of their seizures and struggle daily with the fear of a seizure at any time. About 1 in 1,000 persons with epilepsy die every year due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy).

