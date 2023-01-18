Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

CHARLESTON — As part of National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health encourages women to schedule their Pap test or talk with their health care provider about being screened.

The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program helps low-income, uninsured or underinsured women receive free or low-cost Pap tests.

