Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

We’ve probably all experienced something like this: You reach to the back of a kitchen or pantry shelf and find a can or jar of food you purchased quite some time ago. The expiration date printed on the packaging passed by more than six months ago. Is it safe to eat?

Usually, yes. While a product’s expiration date may have passed, it’s often still fine to eat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture maintains that a product’s use-by date is the last date recommended for the product to be at its best quality. The quality of the item may decline after that date, but it’s quite possible that it’s still fine to eat.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you