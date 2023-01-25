Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

As someone who has long embraced a preparedness mindset, I’ve always thought that stocking up on groceries to save money goes hand-in-hand with having additional items on hand for natural disasters or power outages. We can also build a stockpile of items useful to have on hand when the unexpected strikes.

It’s always good, and more cost-effective, to prepare for a scenario before you’re faced with it. Too often, when a storm is imminent, many people race to the store and clear them out of items like bottled water and batteries. If you wait to prepare, you’ll likely pay far more for these items than you would have if you’d done some prep work beforehand.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

