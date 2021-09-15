Pictured, from left, are Commissioners Jeff Maddox, Kenneth Adkins and Robert Thompson hear from Mark McGettigan and Richard Smith regarding boundary lines for public service districts and a new water line for Joels Branch.
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission approved a motion during a meeting Monday that would set forward a plan to bring water to Joels Branch, with the possibility of new water lines being put in in December.
Lavalette Public Service District Manager Richard Smith and E.L Robinson Engineering Project Manager Mark McGettigan provided the commission with cost and time estimates to provide a new water line to about 25 residents who live along Joels Branch.
The line would be about 17,500 feet long and Smith said it would take roughly four months to complete.
While Smith and McGettigan estimated the cost of the project to be $650,000, the high price is partially due to the high cost of PVC pipe right now. Costs have increased over the last year, McGettigan said, but it is possible the price could decrease.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins told Smith and McGettigan they should wait and revisit the cost of the project in December to see if there have been any decreases on material prices.
Commission did approve a motion to move forward on obtaining permits for the project though, as they do plan to continue with the new water line in the near future, whether costs decrease or not.
The commission also heard from Attorney Justin Moore on the closure of a road in the Plateau Heights Subdivision.
According to Moore, residents in Plateau Heights were asking for approval for the closure of Magnolia Drive.
James and Rhonda Davis currently own property along the road and asked the commission to close the road and grant them excess property.
The commission approved the closure of Magnolia Drive and awarded the property due to the fact that no other residents near Magnolia Drive expressed interest in the property or were not present at the commission meeting.
The Davises also asked for part of the land be granted to their daughter who owns another property along the road, which the commission approved.
In other business:
Wayne County is looking for more potential police officers by asking the public to sign up for the Deputy Sheriff Service Position Civil Service Test. Wayne County Clerk approached the commission asking for funding to publish an ad regarding the test and application deadlines with hopes to reach more people. The deadline to sign up is 4 p.m. Oct. 1and those interested can sign up at the office of the Wayne County Clerk at the Wayne County Courthouse.
The next county commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 20.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.