Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, located on 5th Avenue in Huntington, is offering “An Introduction to the Pipe Organ” on Saturday, Feb. 4.

HUNTINGTON — For piano students and enthusiasts alike, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will offer a short introduction to how a pipe organ works and sounds.

“An Introduction to the Pipe Organ” takes place at the church, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 10th Street in Huntington, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

