WAYNE — Recognition of the Spring Valley High School JROTC program and a presentation from West Virginia’s state treasurer were the main topics of discussion during the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Superintendent Todd Alexander welcomed JROTC instructors Lt. Col. Gerald Damron and Sgt. First-Class Max Layne to join the meeting virtually and recognize them for the participation in the Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial at Beech Fork State Park.
On Sept. 11, cadets from the Spring Valley JROTC program went to the state park to help care for trees previously planted there, Damron said.
“We were able to trim those trees out, weeding, put mulch around and try to protect them for the winter, and we also put cages around to keep the animals out of them so they can have a fighting chance to survive,” he said. “We always wanted to work together with them on something and this was something they were very appreciative of.”
The living memorial consists of 55 Sugar Maple trees to represent each county and six oak trees to represent the service branches of the West Virginia National Guard.
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore attended Tuesday’s meeting virtually to inform the board about a new program called Jumpstart that will allow individuals to save up money for expenses after graduation unrelated to going to university.
The program is similar to the SMART529 WV Direct, a college savings plan for West Virginians, but will instead give students who intend to go into trade schools or get certifications through different programs an opportunity to do so while also saving money.
“Only 25% of West Virginians have a college degree, 75% do not,” Moore said. “What this money is for, money saved is to pay for after graduation. Tools, certifications, licensing and most importantly, new business startup costs..”
The Jumpstart Savings Program will also be able to be transferred into a College Savings Program account if an individual changes their mind about attending university. The same will be made an option for students who have a College Savings plan and wish to transition to a different path, and they will be able to make their account into a Jumpstart account.
This program will officially be available beginning July 2022, and Alexander said the board will be sure to provide more information to students once it is available.
In other business:
- Wayne County schools are seeing decreases in COVID-19 cases across the county, Alexander said. He is hopeful the cases will continue to trend downward for the schools and the county. The county schools website also debuted a new COVID-19 tracker online that lists when a student’s positive case was reported, when the test was taken, which school the student is enrolled in and how many active positive cases each school has.
Alexander will go back in front of the West Virginia School Building Authority Nov. 2 to present the case for consolidation of Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School. Alexander said only minor changes have been made to the proposal originally presented in April
- And the board will find out in December if the project has been approved.
The next regularly scheduled BOE meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26.