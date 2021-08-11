CHARLESTON — With evidence of West Virginia’s delta variant surge becoming more dire, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he’s not prepared to order new public health mandates.
“Absolutely, I don’t want to be any part of mandating anything,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday.
The number of active cases in the state is above 4,000 for the first time in three months, including 1,037 new cases. Hospitalizations are also accelerating at a faster pace than the previous peak in January.
Justice said Monday he is not looking at reinstituting face mask requirements, even for students, or mandating vaccinations for public employees and teachers, as some states have done in light of the delta variant surge.
“At this moment, I’m not in a position where I feel like I have to mandate anything,” Justice said.
He also ruled out requiring residents who visited delta hot spots to voluntarily quarantine upon return, saying it would be pointless since so much of the country is a hot spot.
However, Justice conceded that COVID-19 is surging, and again pleaded with the state’s unvaccinated to get their shots.
“The delta variant is everywhere. It’s not a few places, it’s everywhere,” he warned. “You’re taking a hell of a risk if you’re not vaccinated, and you’re doing the same with our children.”
While acknowledging that, unlike earlier versions of COVID-19, the delta variant preys on young people, Justice said he is not ordering mask mandates in public schools, even for children under age 12 who are in sixth grade and not subject to county mask mandates for students in pre-K to fifth grade.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said infants and children accounted for 72,000 new COVID-19 cases nationally in the last week of July, an 84% increase.
He said West Virginia’s experience with the delta variant surge will likely fall somewhere between India, which has low vaccination rates, and the United Kingdom, which has a high vaccination rate.
He said India experienced a 10- to 12-week upswing in cases, overwhelming hospitals nationwide and resulting in an official death toll of 400,000, although he said the actual death rate is probably multiples of that number.
Marsh said the UK experienced a six-week surge of cases, but because so many residents are vaccinated, there were relatively few hospitalizations and deaths.
“We may be more in a kind of in-between area,” he said. “I would guess in the next few weeks we will continue to see a rapid upswing.”
Marsh noted that as of Monday, 269 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 52 a month ago, with 101 in the ICU, up from 17. Nationally, the unvaccinated account for virtually all new COVID-19 cases.
“This is what the delta variant does because it spreads so rapidly,” Marsh said.
State Interagency Task Force director Jim Hoyer said the current upturn in state COVID-19 hospitalizations is steeper than the state’s prior peak in hospitalizations in January.
He said the state’s vaccination rate has ticked up slightly, with 9,000 doses administered over the weekend, a pace he said is far too slow to affect the spread of the delta variant.
“They are just not fast enough to keep up with the delta variant and what may come behind it,” Hoyer said.
Marsh earlier said that, because of high numbers of unvaccinated people in the U.S. and in many parts of the world, the virus will likely continue to spread and mutate into new, more virulent variants.
“We anticipate this may not be the last peak of the pandemic, given the number of unvaccinated persons in the U.S. and around the world,” he said.