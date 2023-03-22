Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The state budget, a pay raise for government employees and a fix for the Public Employees Insurance Agency were among four bills signed into law Friday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The budget presented in House Bill 2024 totals $4.874 billion and includes 34 surplus appropriations, Justice said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

