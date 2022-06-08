HUNTINGTON — Following flash flooding in May, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has submitted a request to federal authorities for a presidential disaster declaration.
The request was sent to President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to information from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. The flooding event did not meet the factors to request public assistance from FEMA, a news release said.
Justice previously declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties for the May 6 flooding. The governor toured damaged areas in Huntington last month.
Justice discussed the request during his COVID-19 news briefing Monday.
“I am very hopeful that it will be approved and if it’s approved it will help substantially to all those folks that were hurt really bad,” Justice said. “So, you know, let’s be hopeful that the Biden administration is going to approve ... our declaration that we’ve sent up.”
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said that for public assistance, the state needed to meet about $2.9 million in damage assessments to public infrastructure. The number was close to $1 million.
Jim Insco, the city’s public works director, said in an email that the city hauled away 361.31 tons of flood debris at the cost of $18 per ton, or $6,503.58. Workers had 1,242 overtime hours, which cost $37,260.
Fuller said the city remains hopeful and is looking for other funding sources to aid residents, such as the Small Business Administration or federal individual assistance. The city is still working with West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and other charitable organizations to assist those affected by the flood and is thankful for their help.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s the reality of the situation,” Fuller said.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is another public agency that submitted damage assessments following local flooding. At the last board meeting, Executive Director Kathy McKenna said staff members estimated damage to the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health was around $300,000.
Justice’s request for the declaration includes “Individual Assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans,” according to the news release from the state Emergency Management Division.
“While the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration covered Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties, only Cabell and Wayne counties reached the magnitude of damages to be part of West Virginia’s request for assistance,” the news release said. “Should it be granted, all 55 West Virginia counties will be eligible to submit applications for hazard mitigation funding.”
Once the request has been submitted, there are no time constraints, the release said. A timeline for the decision on the disaster declaration is up to the president’s schedule.