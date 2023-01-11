Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

0315-covidupdate2.jpg

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a news conference in 2020.

 Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said last week he will unveil unprecedented tax cuts during his State of the State address on Jan. 11.

“Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

