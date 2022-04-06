CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has asked staff at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and legislative leaders to “revisit and perfect” House Bill 4001 and fix it during a special legislative session he plans to call in April.
Justice vetoed the broadband-related bill Wednesday because it contained “fatal flaws” prohibited by the federal Communications Act that could lead to legal challenges, he said in his veto message filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The potential conflicts concern parts of federal law dealing with how cable operators assess and identify franchise fees in the billing process. The possible conflicts were not discussed by lawmakers as the bill advanced through the Legislature during its regular session earlier this year.
Justice said broadband providers also took issue with provisions in the bill.
“Additional concerns have been expressed by many broadband providers of all sizes that do business in the state, from the West Virginia Office of Broadband, from members of the Broadband Enhancement Council, and from local government officials, all of whom have significant experience in broadband expansion projects around the state,” Justice said in the veto message.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said he did not expect the bill to be vetoed. He said he spoke with representatives from the Governor’s Office as soon as he learned of Justice’s action.
Linville said he is excited to possibly see the bill re-emerge during the special session.
“I’m glad to have the ability to revisit this and work to overcome or correct any objections the governor had and make sure that we get this right,” Linville said. “That’s what’s most important.”
The Legislature’s intent with the bill was clear, Linville said. The goals of House Bill 4001 had been to provide more consumer protection for West Virginians, better understand where broadband lines can be installed, and prepare state government to receive and properly disburse federal money to support broadband infrastructure.
“I think everyone’s in favor of getting broadband in West Virginia,” Linville said. “We’ve just got to make sure we can overcome any objections and do this well.”
Justice did not say exactly which provision of HB 4001 was a potential violation of federal law, but there were multiple provisions dealing with how providers could bill customers, when they would have to issue credits and limitations on how they could pass along certain costs to subscribers.
Chief among the consumer protections in the bill was a provision requiring that broadband companies give customers at least a partial credit or refund on their monthly bills for a service outage lasting more than 24 hours, if the outage wasn’t caused by a power failure or user error.
The bill required broadband companies to provide 30 days’ notice if they planned to change rates or levy new charges against customers, including the expiration of a promotion or special pricing arrangement.
The measure also would have prohibited broadband companies from passing along the cost of taxes to customers, and broadband companies would have been prohibited from charging subscribers a fee for opting to have a paper bill instead of a digital bill.
The bill also would have made it so the companies could not require customers to rent modems from them for service. It would instead allow for broadband customers to have the option to purchase modems from the company.
In mapping utility poles throughout the state, the bill would have required pole owners and property owners who have rights of way related to utility use to send information about their properties to the state Department of Economic Development to allow the government to begin establishing a map of broadband infrastructure routes.
The bill also would have established a threshold for a broadband service provider to become what’s known as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier, which requires them to meet certain requirements to receive federal money to expand and maintain broadband services in the state.
One more provision of the bill, which the Senate added during the last week of the session, would have established the Broadband Carrier Neutral and Open Access Infrastructure Development Fund. The fund would channel public money for broadband to the Economic Development Office for office expenses, as well as expanding existing fiber and cable networks.
Justice has not announced the dates for any special session. Lawmakers already are scheduled to return to Charleston from April 24-26 for legislative interim committee meetings.