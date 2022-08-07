Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

FORT GAY – One person is dead after a reported ongoing domestic dispute throughout Sunday led to a shooting. 

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident was reported on Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay and happened around 3:45 p.m. 

Recommended for you