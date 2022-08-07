Juvenile in custody following domestic shooting Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Aug 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. MetroCreative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT GAY – One person is dead after a reported ongoing domestic dispute throughout Sunday led to a shooting. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident was reported on Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay and happened around 3:45 p.m. The suspect, who's name was not released due to being a juvenile, shot the other person after the victim had been violent throughout the day Sunday, police say.The juvenile suspect is in custody of Child Protective Services until an attorney can evaluate the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteJuvenile in custody following domestic shootingGreat Outdoors Marine in Lavalette sold to employeeWayne County Fair begins Thursday at Camden ParkHobert M. Sr. HundleyWayne County’s Austin Adkins to celebrate release of new singleNorman Mansfield LucasPhyllis Louise BlankenshipWVU's path to the ACCWayne County man accused of starting six fires Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy Gary James Joel Preston Thacker Phyllis Louise Blankenship Robert Chapman Chiarenzelli Lula Faye Glass Hobert M. Sr. Hundley Norman Mansfield Lucas Elmo Cantrell Glenda Runyon Phyllis Louise Blankenship